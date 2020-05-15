May 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Europe

French lockdown led to less drug trafficking and spike in prices

By Reuters News Service012
FILE PHOTO: Bags of methamphetamine pills

The lockdown imposed in France to combat the coronavirus led to a sharp drop in drug trafficking and a huge spike in prices, officials said on Friday.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner told a news conference that there had been a drop of 30-40% in drug trafficking in France, while anti-drug trafficking official Stéphanie Cherbonnier said prices jumped by 30-60%.

“We have noted a massive increase in prices,” said Cherbonnier, who added that drug traffickers had sought to get around the lockdown by using home delivery and drive-in services.



