May 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Have you seen this woman?

By Staff Reporter034

Police on Friday issued a missing person bulletin for Ana Maria Tudorache, 22, from Romania, who has been missing from her residence since Thursday afternoon.

Tudorache is 1.54m tall, slim, with long brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing blue jeans, a white top and purple scarf. She also had a black purse.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Nicosia CID on 22802222, or their nearest police station, or the public hotline 1460.

 



Staff Reporter

