May 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man suspected of stabbing attack in Paphos to go on trial

By Jonathan Shkurko
Paphos court

Nikita Efremov, 31, who was arrested on April 9 for attempted murder against a 34-year-old in Paphos, will go on trial on June 11 before the Paphos criminal court.

The victim was found stabbed outside at complex on Tombs of the King’s Avenue at around 5pm with injuries to his hand, chest, and stomach area.

He was rushed to Paphos General in an ambulance to be examined by doctors.

Police arrested Efremov in the early hours of Saturday while returning to his apartment that was being patrolled by police and remanded him for eight days.

According to the police, the suspect was in Paphos on holiday. He remained stranded in Cyprus after the flight ban issued due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Upon interrogation, the man said that prior to the incident the victim went to his apartment with another two men to beat him up.

The 34-year-old victim, however, said that Efremov owed him money, claiming that was the reason he went to his apartment.



