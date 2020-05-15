May 15, 2020

Man tests positive in drugs test

Paphos police arrested a 40-year-old driver late on Thursday after he tested positive in a narcotest.

His car was not registered.

Police stopped the man around 8pm in Archiepiskopu Makariou street in Chloraka. They found a half-smoked marijuana cigarette in his possession.

He was arrested after testing positive in a narcotest. He was charged in writing and released.

The man is facing charges of driving under the influence of drugs, drug possession and traffic offences.

 



