May 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Missing woman found

By Staff Reporter0596
Police said Friday Ana Maria Tudorache, 22, from Romania, who was missing from her residence since the previous day was found and was in good health.

Earlier, police put out a missing person bulletin for Tudorache who was last seen on Thursday afternoon.

 

 



Staff Reporter

