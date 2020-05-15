May 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nicosia water pipeline fixed ahead of time

By George Psyllides00

The Nicosia waterboard said Friday it has repaired ahead of time a malfunction to a pipeline that forced the interruption of supply in certain areas.

In a statement, the board said it had repaired the fault and restored the supply in Engomi, Strovolos, and Lakatamia by 3.30pm.

Initially, it had said that the repairs could take up to 12 hours, between 6am and 6pm.



