‘Priority is to support Cypriot athletes on new Road to Tokyo’

The postponement of the Olympic Games to 2021 has completely changed the course of planning of the Cyprus Olympic Committee.

The postponement for one year forced the 206 Olympic Committees, including the Cypriot one, to enter the process of re-planning their course towards the biggest sports extravaganza in the world.

The Cyprus Olympic Committee (KOE), as the sole authority to organise the island’s participation in the Olympics, has made it a priority for the first time since the government took restrictive measures, to support athletes preparing for Tokyo and who were forced into quarantine.

Through daily contact with the athletes of the Olympic and pre-Olympic team of Cyprus, their needs for home training were recorded, with KOE ensuring the borrowing of fitness equipment from gyms and sports clubs.

A letter was sent to government agencies, with the request that access to sports venues be allowed to athletes preparing for the Olympics.

On the financial side, the support of athletes through the Olympic Solidarity Programme of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which is implemented in Cyprus by the IOC, not only continued, but was expanded with additional funding, following a decision by the IOC, due to the state of emergency caused by the pandemic and the postponement of the Olympics.

Particularly important for the athletes was support from more than 15 companies and individuals who joined the KOE sponsorship program ‘Adopt an Athlete on the Road to Tokyo’.

This is a programme that started in May 2019 and through which organisations, companies and individuals directly support athletes by ‘adopting’ them.

KOE warmly thanks its sponsors for their valuable support – OPAP Cyprus, RCB, Carbo One, Charalambides Christis and official sponsors Cyta, Toyota and Metro supermarkets.

The postponement of Tokyo 2020 for one year, with a new start date of on July 23, 2021, obliges the Cyprus Olympic Committee, as well as the other 205 National Olympic Committees, to enter a process of reprogramming their course towards the Games.

There are many tasks to handle in the near future, including the reorganisation of an Olympic team’s transition and support staff in Japan, team equipment, cooperation with sponsors, the support of the athletes through the Olympic Solidarity Programme and the planning of new events and activities in the period leading up to the Games.





