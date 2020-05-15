May 15, 2020

Profile authentication for online govt services made easier

By Annette Chrysostomou00

It is now possible to authenticate a personal profile via e-banking, the deputy ministry of research, innovation and digital policy has announced.

Until Thursday to gain access to the online government services (Ariadni) people had to first create an account on the government portal CY Login and then visit a citizen service centre to verify the account.

Now this can be done via the password used to connect to e-banking and it is not necessary to visit a centre.

“Profile authentication is the process of connecting your CY Login profile with your identity,” the department of informatics services of the ministry explained. “By using your authenticated profile you can act as a real person during your transactions with the connected government electronic services.”

While more and more government services will be available for transactions online in future, the number of participating banks is also expected to increase. The Bank of Cyprus and Hellenic Bank have already announced their participation.

The authentication via e-banking works whereby the user authorises the bank to release certain personal data such as ID card number and email.

“In this way, it is possible for the state to provide personal electronic services to you. It is important to note that during this procedure no financial data is transferred. You will be able to review the data and accept their transfer before the process is complete.”

The government portal is available here https://eservices.cyprus.gov.cy/EN/Pages/Home.aspx.

More information and a link to register via e-banking is available at the following link: https://cge.cyprus.gov.cy/cyloginregistration/knowledgebase/help/identification

It is still possible to authenticate the profile by visiting the citizen service centres, but the deputy ministry pointed out that these at the moment operate only in specific locations and via appointment.

 

 



