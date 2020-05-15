May 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Red alert for forest fires due to soaring temperatures

By Jonathan Shkurko0122
File photo

A red alert for forest fires was issued by the forestry department on Friday after the met office warned of extreme high temperatures over the weekend.

With inland maximum temperatures expected to reach almost 40C, the forestry department asked that the public refrain from any activities that may cause forest fires.

The announcement urged people to pay extra attention when visiting forests, reminding them that burning grass or garbage is strictly forbidden.

The forestry department also called on farmers to be particularly careful when operating heavy machinery, as they cause sparks that could eventually lead fires.

Anyone who notices smoke or a fire in or near a forest should immediately inform the nearest forestry station or call 1407 (Forestry department) or 112 (Fire services).

On Friday independent site Kitas weather portal issued a yellow warning for Saturday.

Maximum temperatures are expected to reach around 40C to 42C inland on Saturday, around 37C to 38C on the coast, around 36C to 41C in the semi-mountainous areas, depending on the altitude, and around 29C to 35C in the higher mountains, the weather portal warned.

Also, the lowest temperatures on Saturday night are not expected to fall below 25C inland and in some coastal areas.

On Sunday, the weather is expected to be as hot while on Monday temperatures are forecast to reach 43C.

After Monday it will cool down slightly.



