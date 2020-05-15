May 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Podcast

News podcast: Legal expert on teachers’ objections to distance learning

By Rosie Charalambous0905
Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week

        • A legal expert on data protection discusses teachers’ objections to the plans for distance learning in state schools
        • A man is jailed for an offence committed before a new law came into force
        • Regulations are to be tightened with regard to the sale of pets.

Also available here

 



