May 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Suspected burglars arrested

By Annette Chrysostomou08

Paphos police arrested three men on Thursday evening in connection with the possession of burglary tools and illegal entry of a property.

The three men, aged 31, 41 and 32 were spotted in a scrap yard in the Paphos district at around 10.30pm.

Police officers found various burglary tools and a seven-centimetre long sharp knife in their possession.

The men were also booked for violating the decree on movements.

 



