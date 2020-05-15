May 15, 2020

Virgin won’t restart flights until August if UK introduces quarantine

Virgin Atlantic will not be able to resume passenger flights until August at the earliest if Britain introduces a 14 day quarantine for travellers, according to a source at the airline.

British government ministers have said they plan a quarantine for most international travellers in the coming weeks, though they have provided few details.

Virgin Atlantic has grounded passenger flights as the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted travel restrictions and slashed demand to fly all around the world. Without a quarantine policy, flights could resume in July, the source said.



