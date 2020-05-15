May 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Women now nearly 30 before giving birth to first child

By Annette Chrysostomou00

The average age of women giving birth to their first child in Cyprus is now nearly 30 years, according to the latest Eurostat report.

As in all EU member states, the mean age has increased in recent years in Cyprus. While it was 28.3 in 2008, ten years later it had climbed to 29.8 years.

On average in the EU, the age gradually increased from 28.8 years in 2013 to 29.3 years in 2018.

The largest change was in Estonia, where the mean age increased by 1.2 years, from 26.5 years in 2013 to 27.7 years in 2018, followed by Latvia and Lithuania, both 1.1 years.

The member states with the highest mean ages of women at birth of their first child in 2018 were Italy at 31.2 years old and Spain at 31 years.

In only two EU countries are the mean ages at which women had their first child below 27 years, in Bulgaria (26.2 years) and Romania (26.7 years).



