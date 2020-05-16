A minute with Valerie Stavrou Singer, songwriter, music producer

Where do you live?

Berlin, Germany

What did you have for breakfast?

Coffee

Describe your perfect day.

I would say a sunny day at a river park with barbecue and beers or a road trip with no specific destination just good music

Best book ever read?

I don’t have a favourite.

Best childhood memory?

Pass

What is always in your fridge?

Beers and cheese

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Nick Caves new album called Ghostseen and as always Placebo on repeat.

What’s your spirit animal?

I consider people animals so I’m already an animal, don’t need a different spirit animal

What are you most proud of?

I’m mostly proud of myself on how I treat people around me, I worked hard at becoming a good person with a good character, people failed me lots of times in the past even the ones I thought they never would so I would say that I’m proud of keeping goodwill and still having faith in people.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

Sleepless in Seattle with Tom Hanks, the scene where he talks about his passed away wife on the phone to a radio producer, never heard such a beautiful monologue fulfilled with pure emotion.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

My dog, Muse, for a quiet evening full of cuddles <3

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I would go to 2050 and check out how I’m dealing with my life by that time and if I’m getting any closer to my Maldives vacation budget plan hahaha

What is your greatest fear?

I guess what most people fear, losing the person I love the most

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

You can’t change people. Not then, not in the future. They have to change for themselves.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

I don’t do dating and won’t do it anytime soon but if I did, I guess the change of personality would be one of my leaving points, I don’t understand how a person can change their behaviour as well as character towards you

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would welcome it with a bottle of fine rum





