May 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Four new cases, all in schools (updated)

By Evie Andreou02069

Four new cases were announced on Saturday, all among coronavirus tests given to pupils and school staff.

The four new cases were among 325 samples taken from tests given to pupils and school staff. The total number reached 914 cases.

Results from 1,564 were received on Saturday.

Meanwhile, three patients are on ventilators at the Nicosia general hospital’s ICU. Their condition is critical but stable.

Health authorities started screening final year high-school pupils and teachers who returned to school this week. In total 20,000 tests will be carried out across the island that will cover all education levels.

Final year high-school pupils returned to schools on Monday.

Following the low numbers in new cases, with figures remaining in single digits since the first relaxation of measures on May 4, the epidemiology committee on Friday gave the president the green light for the implementation of phase two of lifting Covid-19 restrictions.

This also concerns the opening of schools on May 21 excluding first and second year students at lyceum which will continue distance learning. Kindergartens will also remain closed.

The school year has been extended until June 26.

 



