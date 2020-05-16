May 16, 2020

Coronavirus: Two men remanded after caught selling masks imported by government

Two men, aged 55 and 27, were remanded for eight days on Saturday in connection with the illegal sale of protective masks that had been imported by the government to be distributed for free.

The case emerged after police were alerted that a company in Limassol was selling masks to pharmacies in Nicosia that appeared to be the same products as the government had imported.

Authorities confirmed the masks were part of the batch that had arrived from China. It emerged that the 27-year-old, who lives in Nicosia, reportedly sold to the company in question 160,000 masks for €0.37 each, receiving in total €5,920.

The government imported nine million masks which are being distributed free of charge to businesses and public sector services.

Authorities are also investigating how the suspect was able to acquire those masks.



