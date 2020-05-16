May 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: With temperatures high police step up coastal patrols in Limassol

By Evie Andreou00

Twelve people were booked on Saturday morning in Limassol for sunbathing or playing rackets on the beach, police said, recalling that beaches are only open to the public for swimming.

Head of Limassol CID Ioannis Soteriades said since this is the first weekend of the year with very high temperatures, Limassol police have upped patrols, especially on the coastal front.

At the moment people are allowed to go to the beach for swimming only. Going to the beach for sunbathing or other activities will be allowed from June 1.

Meanwhile, police chief Kypros Michaelides held a teleconference on Saturday with the force’s leadership.

According to a police announcement, patrols will increase in the coastal and pedestrian areas and other areas where crowds could gather.

The force warned that where violations are found, people will be booked.

Police also recalled that no more than 10 people can be present at the same time in churches and other places of worship.

 



Related posts

ENI will not leave Cyprus while it has a licence says Italian FM

Peter Michael

Kissonerga coastal walkway ready for use

Evie Andreou

Volunteer initiative in Paphos breaks 5,000 free meal mark

Bejay Browne

Three remanded in custody after drugs arrest

Peter Michael

Authorities warn of high dust levels

Evie Andreou

Government stands by producers minister says visiting market

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign