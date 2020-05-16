May 16, 2020

Cyprus and France Ministers reaffirm commitment to deference cooperation

Defence Minister Savvas Angelides

The defence ministers of Cyprus and France have reaffirmed their commitment to enhance the two countries’ bilateral deference cooperation.

Defence Minister Savvas Angelides said in a post on social media that he had a very constructive and fruitful discussion with his French counterpart Florence Parly on Friday.

“We exchanged views for Covid-19 and reaffirmed our commitment to enhance our bilateral defence cooperation. We truly appreciate the solidarity of France,” Angelides said.

 



