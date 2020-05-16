May 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Football

Former Arsenal and England defender Sansom in hospital

By Reuters News Service00
FILE PHOTO: April 29, 1987 Kenny Sansom of England

Former Arsenal and England defender Kenny Sansom, who played against Diego Maradona’s Argentina in the 1986 ‘Hand of God’ World Cup quarter-final, is being treated in hospital for an unspecified illness.

“Kenny is currently ill in hospital. He is being well cared for and does not have COVID-19,” a message on his Twitter account said.

Arsenal said in a separate tweet that their thoughts and prayers were with the 61-year-old “at this difficult time”.

Sansom, who made 86 appearances for England between 1979 and 1988 and also played 394 games for Arsenal, talked about his subsequent problems with gambling and alcoholism in a 2008 autobiography ‘To Cap It All’.

Five years ago he revealed he had been close to suicide after becoming homeless.

Sansom, who also played in the 1982 World Cup and is England’s second most capped full back after Ashley Cole, was in England’s line-up in Mexico City when Maradona used his hand to score a goal that the referee allowed.

Four minutes later, the Argentine added a second with a stroke of brilliance regarded as the greatest solo goal of all time. Argentina went on to win 2-1.



Related posts

Cyprus football season cancelled (updated)

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Messi prefers not to over-think risk of coronavirus infection

Reuters News Service

Fans haunted by looming ‘ghost games’ in Bundesliga restart

Reuters News Service

Coronavirus: Football season officially cancelled

Kyriacos Nicolaou

‘Priority is to support Cypriot athletes on new Road to Tokyo’

Staff Reporter

Govt ‘opens door’ for football to return in England

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign