May 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Greens complain of pollution affecting Nicosia river

By Peter Michael01

The Cyprus Greens have said on Saturday pollution of the Ovgos river in the Kokkinptrimithia – Paliometocho area from pig sewage is unacceptable, releasing images and a video of waste flowing into it.

“The pollution of Ovgos river has concerned the residents in the area for many years, while authorities have failed to take responsibility, or find a solution to end the illegal action,” the party said.

According to the Green Party, approximately 18 sewage tanks are in the area, which fill with waste from the nearby pig farms, which produce approximately 200 tonnes of was a day.

Last year in the nearby village of Orounda concerned residents demanded an investigation into what they claim is the operation of two illegal pig farms in the area whose managers, they say, keep breaking the law and are polluting air and water, endangering people’s health.

The group called for the implementation of legislation regarding pig sewage and asked the agriculture ministry to take measures to close down the farms, saying their patience has run out.

“In the past there were 30 to 40 pig farms in the area, and at the time the agriculture ministry applied a lot of pressure to build proper sewerage systems on the farms, and gradually the farms stopped operating,” spokesman for the group Yiannakis Charalambous said.

 



