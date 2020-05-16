May 16, 2020

Kissonerga coastal walkway ready for use

By Evie Andreou

Kissonerga’s coastal pathway road is ready for use, the village’s community leader Giorgos Stylianou said on Saturday.

The two-kilometre walkway along the sea links all hotels of Kissonerga and is in line with the environment and the developments that have taken place in the area, Stylianou told the Cyprus News Agency.

He said that the main part of the works have already been completed.

The community leader expressed the conviction that the coastal path will become one of the most remarkable projects of the Paphos district.

Although initially the construction of the pathway was estimated to cost around €3m, the Kissonerga community council, taking into account its finances, he said, decided to proceed with cuts in the planning. Stylianou said that with prudent financial management, the project so far, cost around €300,000.



Source: Cyprus News Agency
