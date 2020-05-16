May 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Met office issues yellow weather warning for Saturday night and Sunday

By Peter Michael00

The met office issued a yellow weather warning for overnight Saturday and Sunday, due to high temperatures.

According to the met office: “The minimum temperature, tonight – 16/05/2020, is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius over the south-eastern and eastern coast and around 25 degrees Celsius over the west coast, while the maximum temperature, tomorrow – 17/05/2020, is expected to be around 41 degrees Celsius over the inland areas, around 37 degrees Celsius over the west and north coast and around 32 degrees Celsius over the mountains.”

The office also warned vulnerable groups, including elderly and children to be mindful, as health issues could arise from the heat.



