May 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Three remanded in custody after drugs arrest

By Peter Michael00

Paphos court remanded three men for eight days on Saturday after a drugs bust the previous day in which authorities confiscated 789 grams of cannabis discovered in their vehicle and home.

According to police, officers from the drug squad (Ykan) stopped a car at approximately 2:30pm on Friday, after being tipped off by a witness.

The car was being driven by a 35-year-old, and there was a 31-year-old passenger in the vehicle. After stopping the vehicle, the 35-year-old attempted to flee on foot, but was stopped by police a short distance away.

The 35-year-old had also dropped a package in his attempt to flee the scene.

During their examinations, police determined the package contained 77 grams of cannabis, while also on the ground near the vehicle, police found another 4 grams of cannabis and one gram of methamphetamine.

Police also obtained a search warrant and searched the home of a 70-year-old in Paphos, where they found 708 grams of cannabis.

Ykan are continuing their investigations.



