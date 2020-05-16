May 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Turkey says EU ‘hostage’ to Greece and Cyprus

By Peter Michael00

Turkey blasted the European Union on Saturday, saying it was a “hostage” of Greece and Cyprus, following a statement on Friday that offered the bloc’s support to the two countries.

According to foreign ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy, the EU’s decision “is another example of sterile dialogue, which is repetitive and does not serve any interests.”

The EU’s Foreign Affairs Council on Friday said: “In line with previous Council Conclusions, the EU stands in full solidarity with Cyprus and reiterates that concrete steps towards creating an environment conducive to dialogue are needed.”

“This mentality, which is indifferent to Turkey’s well-meaning efforts and remains hostage to the unjust and illegal demands of Greece and the ‘Greek-Cypriot administration of southern Cyprus’, has no chance of contributing to regional peace and stability,” Aksoy said.

Turkey’s foreign ministry added the EU shows solidarity without rules or regulations to the Greek-Cypriots.

The EU needs to use “common sense”, Aksoy said, adding the rights and interests of Turkey and the ‘TRNC’ need to be taken into consideration, as prescribed by international law.

“We reiterate that we are as always open to a just dialogue,” he said.

The EU said on Friday issues on delimitation of exclusive economic zones and the continental shelf should be addressed through dialogue and negotiation in good faith, in full respect of international law and the pursuit of good neighbourly relations.

“In this respect, we welcome once again the invitation by the Government of Cyprus to Turkey to negotiate in good faith the maritime delimitation between their relevant coasts,” the foreign affairs council said.

However, Ankara’s actions “regrettably” go in the opposite direction, the council said.

They called on Turkey to respond to the EU’s repeated called to cease such activities, show restraint, and respect the sovereignty of Cyprus.



Related posts

Cyprus and France Ministers reaffirm commitment to defence cooperation

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Baths of Aphrodite campsite to be ready for summer

Nick Theodoulou

Our View: The two leaders need to consult on reopening the crossings

CM: Our View

Man suspected of stabbing attack in Paphos to go on trial

Jonathan Shkurko

EU expresses solidarity for Cyprus’ sovereign rights, condemns Turkey

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: US working with other countries on vaccine-Trump

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign