May 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Two booked for holding social gatherings at their homes

By Source: Cyprus News Agency02
File photo

A shop owner was fined by police for staying open after 10pm in violation of Covid-19 restrictions. Two citizens were also booked for holding gatherings in their homes while another shop owner was fined for not having the appropriate signs as the decree outlines.

The police checked a total of 948 premises and six were booked, four in Limassol, one in Nicosia and one in Larnaca in the last 12 hours from 6pm on Friday to 6am on Saturday. One shop owner was charged for operating after 10pm, another one for not having the required signs and home owners after police found three visitors in one house and two in a second.

The police also checked 4,079 pedestrians and drivers and 74 were booked, 15 in Nicosia, 24 in Limassol, 12 in Larnaca, 10 in Paphos and eight in Famagusta. The Nicosia traffic department also charged five people.

 



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Turkey says EU ‘hostage’ to Greece and Cyprus

Peter Michael

Cyprus and France Ministers reaffirm commitment to defence cooperation

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Baths of Aphrodite campsite to be ready for summer

Nick Theodoulou

Man suspected of stabbing attack in Paphos to go on trial

Jonathan Shkurko

EU expresses solidarity for Cyprus’ sovereign rights, condemns Turkey

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: scientists give government green light for phase two (wrap up)

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign