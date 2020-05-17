Coronavirus: Aradippou lyceum disinfected

The Aradippou lyceum was disinfected on Sunday morning after two students tested positive for coronavirus.

Head of the Aradippou school district Pavlos Demetriades suggested the cases were from people that were already carriers rather than getting infected at school.

“It seems the cases were pre-existing because since day one when the school opened for final year students, health and safety protocols issued by the health ministry have been strictly adhered to.

“I personally contacted the head of the lyceum and closely observed the procedure that students and teachers followed for health measures.”

The school will reopen normally on Monday.

In total, 154 students at the lyceum began classes last Monday, up to 81 in the first group were eligible to go to school on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday while the second group had 73 students eligible go to school on Thursday and Friday. Next week the days will be swapped.

Out of the first group, 70 of the 81 students went to school while from the second group, 55 of the 73 students physically went to school.

In the past week, one of the teaching staff did not go to school and did their classes online while another teacher was monitoring the class.

Aradippou has a large cluster of cases with the latest epidemiological data pointing to 416.1 cases per 100,00 the highest on the island as of May 12, followed by Paphos with a fraction of the cases at 126.5 cases per 100,000.

As a result of the high numbers, the government on Saturday decided all students irrespective of age, would be tested.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the test sample which was carried out at the lyceum on Thursday included 133 people, mostly students and teachers, a security guard and secretarial staff.

On Saturday, four cases were announced, all from schools. Two were students at the Aradippou lyceum, one case from a nursery in Paphos and one from non-teaching staff at a lyceum in the Nicosia area. All premises were to be disinfected.

Commenting on the Aradippou cases, Demetriades said contact tracing began for the two cases which had tested positive. They amount to 35 people who are self-isolating for 14 days.

