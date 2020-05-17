May 17, 2020

Coronavirus: Archbishop warns against overcrowding ahead of church reopening

By Andria Kades060
Archbishop Chrysostomos II

The public must avoid crowding in churches which could result in spreading the coronavirus, Archbishop Chrysostomos said on Sunday.

In his speech during the liturgy in Ayia Varvara church in Kaimakli, Nicosia, he outlined all clerics were given instructions so as to ensure churches could allow more faithful through their doors, while maintaining social distancing.

“Within the next few days we will have much more access to our churches,” the archbishop said.

He added he hoped all churches were as strict in sticking to the rules as the one in Ayia Varvara where he was.

As Cyprus prepares to enter phase two of the relaxed restrictive measures on May 21, churches and other religious services are to be allowed from June 1 provided hygiene protocols are strictly adhered to. The same measures will apply for weddings, christenings, and funerals.

Currently, religious services such as weddings, christenings and funerals are limited to 10 people, along with individual prayer.

 



