Coronavirus: EU foreign ministers to discuss resumption of travel

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides to take part in the teleconference on Monday

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides will attend a videoconference on Monday with EU counterparts to discuss the resumption of travel between member states.

The videoconference is taking place on the initiative of German FM Heiko Maas and aims at ensuring coordination between member states when all travel bans are lifted.

Accordig to a press release issued by the foreign ministry, the EU ministers will exchange views on the conditions and steps to be followed after the strategic plan on traveling presented by the EU Commission last week.

Foreign ministers from member states which are an attractive destination for German tourists will attend the videoconference.

 



