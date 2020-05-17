May 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Over 100 booked for movement violations

By Andria Kades00

Over 100 people were booked in a span of 12 hours for violating the movement ban, police said on Sunday, along with four premises.

Between 6pm on Saturday and 6am on Sunday, 110 people including pedestrians and drivers were booked after 3,356 checks were carried out.

Most bookings were in Limassol with 50 people booked after 872 checks were carried out, while in Nicosia there were 31 bookings from 717 checks. Larnaca had five bookings out of 289 checks, Paphos had nine bookings out of 762 checks and Famagusta had 10 bookings out of 243 checks. Morphou had no bookings after 360 checks.

The Nicosia HQ traffic department booked five people out of 90 checks while the rapid reaction unit booked four after 779 checks.

Four premises were booked, two in Nicosia and two in Paphos, after 233 inspections were carried out.

 



