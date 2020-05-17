May 17, 2020

Coronavirus: Parents criticise lack of measures at Nicosia lyceum

Final year students returning to school on Monday

The parents’ association of the Apostolos Varnava lyceum in Nicosia on Sunday slammed a lack of measures at the school, after a case of coronavirus was reported there on Saturday.

In a statement, it outlined there was no mandatory check for the temperature of students and staff upon entering school which reopened last Monday for final year students.

“Although there was adequate supply of protective equipment at the school such as masks and gloves, the order in place was that they should not be given to students,” the group said.

According to the statement, issued by the board of the parents association, there was no team to carry out a daily disinfection of the school and the mobile unit which was meant to test a sample of people for the coronavirus arrived on Friday, five days after school began.

The positive case was found from one of the alternating group of students which goes to school but the other group, which had possibly been exposed, did not undergo any form of check, the association alleged.

 



