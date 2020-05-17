May 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Europe

Coronavirus: Spain’s daily death toll below 100 for first time in two months

By Reuters News Service00
A chain forbidding access to a pier is pictured at the Magaluf beach during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Palma de Mallorca

Spain’s daily death toll from the coronavirus was 87 on Sunday, the health ministry said, dropping below 100 for the first time in two months.

Total deaths from the virus climbed to 27,650, while the number of confirmed cases edged up to 231,350 from 230,698, the ministry said.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: UK PM Johnson acknowledges public frustration with lockdown easing rules

Reuters News Service

Democrats launch probe of Trump’s firing of State Dept watchdog

Reuters News Service

Germans stage protests against lockdown, social distancing rules

Reuters News Service

Greeks return to beaches in heatwave, but keep umbrellas apart

Reuters News Service

NZ PM turned away from cafe

Reuters News Service

Crowds at Wuhan clinics fear coronavirus testing could rekindle disease

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign