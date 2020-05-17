May 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Tests to begin on hairdressers

By Staff Reporter0316

Authorities are all set to begin 10,000 sample tests in sectors including hairdressers, beauticians, tattoo shops and restaurants.

The sampling will begin on Monday, May 18 and end on June 5. The move comes ahead of the island’s readiness to step into phase two of the measures related to the coronavirus pandemic, which sees permission texts for movement scrapped and more businesses opening such as hairdressers, barbers, beauticians, tattoo shops and restaurants.

Phase two spans from May 21 to June 8. Restaurants will open but only in outside areas.

According to the health ministry, 7,500 tests will be carried out for restaurant workers and 2,500 tests for people working in hairdressers, barbers, beauticians and tattoo shops.

Staff should directly contact the lab to arrange an appointment for a test. The health ministry stressed the importance in making an appointment lay with the employee and not the management of businesses.

 

More information as to where the tests will be carried out can be found here: https://www.nipd.com

 



Staff Reporter

