Coronavirus: Two new cases (Updated)

Two new cases of coronavirus were announced on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 916.

Both cases were found after individuals got tested through private initiatives.

The figures are a result of 2,248 tests carried out nationwide.

No more cases were reported from the testing carried out in schools since they reopened for final year lyceum students last Monday.

All four cases announced on Saturday were found in schools, two were students at the Aradippou lyceum, one among staff in a nursery in Paphos and one from non-teaching staff at a lyceum in the Nicosia area.

The two lyceums have been disinfected according to the protocols issued by the ministry of health, the ministry of education said.

As Aradippou previously had a cluster of cases, and after consultation with the ministry of health, the ministry of education has decided all students of all classes in the town will be tested.

As of 3pm on Sunday, four people were at the Famagusta reference hospital, one of which was receiving increased care.

Three patients are intubated at the Nicosia general hospital ICU. Their condition is critical but stable, the health ministry said.

All hospitals but the reference hospital have one confirmed case in a separate wing.

The number of tests broken down include 114 tests carried out through contact tracing, 116 tests carried out by hospital microbiology labs. A further 206 tests were carried out through private initiative of which the two cases were found.

An additional 106 tests were carried out on vulnerable groups, 107 tests on people who were repatriated, 1,102 tests on employees in retail and construction and 497 tests in schools.

All except the two found in private labs tested negative.






