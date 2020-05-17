May 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fatal car accident

By Staff Reporter00

A 49-year-old foreign resident of Larnaca was killed on Saturday night after the car he was driving crashed into a road barrier.

According to the police, around 8.30pm on Saturday night, the 49-year-old was driving his car on the Larnaca-Kofinou highway, with a 19-year-old passenger, when he lost control of his car which swerved off the road and crashed into the guard rail.

The 49-year-old was seriously injured in the collision and was taken by ambulance to Larnaca General Hospital, where the doctors on duty confirmed his death.

The 19-year-old passenger, also a resident of Larnaca, was also taken hospital, where he was discharged after being examined by doctors.

The causes of the accident are being investigated by police



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Card overthrows cash as king

Elias Hazou

New bus terminal for Paphos

Bejay Browne

Greens complain of pollution affecting Nicosia river

Peter Michael

Met office issues yellow weather warning for Saturday night and Sunday

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: Four new cases, all in schools (update 2)

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: With temperatures high police step up coastal patrols in Limassol

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign