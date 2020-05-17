May 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire on Nicosia-Limassol highway

By Andria Kades
Picture from the forestry department of the fire

A fire was raging in the forest area in Kornos, Larnaca on Sunday, blocking off the highway between Limassol and Nicosia.

Police warned drivers of low visibility, closing off a section of the highway. Drivers from Nicosia towards Limassol were redirected to the old road from the Kornos exit.

Pictures from the forestry department and members of the public revealed dense smoke while reports said 10 firefighting trucks were on the scene, three from the fire service and seven from the forestry department.

Drivers going from Limassol towards Nicosia are advised to use the old road from the Skarinou exit.

Police called on the public to drive slowly and keep a distance from other vehicles.

 



