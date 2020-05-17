May 17, 2020

Four remanded after nearly 1kg of cocaine seized

By Andria Kades

Four people were remanded for eight days on Sunday at Limassol district court after police found almost one kilo of cocaine and around €10,000 in cash.

The suspects are two women aged 68 and 40, as well as two men aged 56 and 20.

Police said they were arrested a day earlier after they kept the houses of the two women under surveillance. During this time, they spotted the two men leaving the 68-year-old woman’s house at around 3pm and drive to the 40-year-old woman’s house.

After a few minutes, the two men left the house again carrying a paper bag and going straight to the car.

Police stopped the men and searched the vehicle during which the younger of the two men was found carrying 425 grams of cocaine. Under the driver’s seat, a small bag, which belonged to the 56-year-old held four small containers containing cocaine.

Additionally, officers found a further 149 small containers with more cocaine, a precision scale with traces of a white substance and €10,330 in cash.

Subsequently, their homes were searched and various items were kept for evidence.

Police found a further 350 grams of cocaine in the 40-year-old woman’s house and 18 military cartridges.

The four were arrested in connection with import and possession of drugs, intent to supply, conspiring to commit a crime, money laundering and illegal possession of explosives.

They were remanded for eight days on Sunday morning.

 



