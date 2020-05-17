May 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Limassol-Nicosia highway fire under partial control, road reopened (Updated)

By Andria Kades03742
Picture from the forestry department of the fire

A fire raging just off the Nicosia-Limassol highway, close to Kakoratzia, was brought under partial control on Sunday afternoon, allowing those sections of the road that been closed for four hours earlier in the day to reopen..

The blaze was one of five fires which broke out around the island, two in the Ayia Napa region, one in Chlorakas and one in Kormakitis in the north.

At the scene near Kakoratzia, 20 firefighters were tackling the flames along with one aircraft from the forestry department and two helicopters from the police and national guard.

There were also 16 fire trucks from the forestry department and a further 12 vehicles. Six were firetrucks from the fire service, one from the Larnaca fire station, another from the Pera Horio station and four vehicles from the Kofinou Emak station.

According to forestry department chief Charalambos Alexandrou, the fire began as a result of a car accident on the highway earlier in the morning.

Sparks from the crash caused the flames to begin to the left of the highway at around 11am but due to the strength of the fire and the force of the wind, it moved to the right side of the highway.

“The fire is difficult as we had to deal with two outbreaks. The fire on the right side was moving towards the forest with wind being our enemy.”

Shortly before 3pm it was announced that the fire was under partial control.

The smoke caused visibility issues prompting police to close off a section of the highway from Skarinou until Kornos.

Once the flames were placed under partial control, the highway was subsequently reopened.

Earlier this week, the forestry department issued a red alert for forest fires after the met office warned of extreme high temperatures over the weekend.

 



