May 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man arrested for carrying a weapon

By Staff Reporter00

A 26-year-old man has been charged for carrying a knife and faces other charges of illegal possession of drugs.

The man had been driving on Ayios Nikolaos street in Chlorakas on Saturday night when he was stopped by police officers.

He was found to be carrying a 7cm knife and was arrested on the spot. According to police, he was also found to be carrying a methamphetamine-like crystal substance. After questioning, he admitted it was for personal use.

The man was charged in writing for carrying a knife and is expected to be subsequently charged for illegal possession and use of drugs.

 



Staff Reporter

