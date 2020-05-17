May 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ombudswoman: Society must do more to eliminate LGBTQ discrimination

By Andria Kades
Ombudswoman Maria Stylianou-Lottides

Though Cyprus has come a long way where LGBTQ rights are concerned, it should remain focused on ridding itself of deeply entrenched stereotypes, ombudswoman Maria Stylianou Lottides said on Sunday.

Her statements were made against the backdrop of International day against homophobia, transphobia and biphobia, marked on May 17.

“Despite the development over the past few years in creating an institutional framework which sets a minimum level protecting the rights of LGBTQ people, the daily discrimination against LGBTQ people continues to be a reality,” Lottides said.

She said it was therefore imperative that deeply entrenched stereotypes on sexual behaviour should be removed from society in a bid to tackle homophobia and transphobia.

Citing examples of steps the island has taken, Lottides outlined the legal recognition of same sex cohabitation, penalising homophobic and transphobic comments as hate speech as well as initiatives aimed at eliminating homophobic and transphobic bullying in schools.

These moves highlight particularly positive developments both for the LGBTQ community as well as the state itself, she added.

Government spokesman Kyriacos Kousios in a statement said the government was going to continue fighting all forms of discrimination.



