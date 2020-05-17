May 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Yellow weather warning, temperatures to hit 41C

By Staff Reporter00

The met office has issued a yellow weather warning for very high temperatures valid until 5pm on Sunday.

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 41 degrees Celsius in inland areas, around 37 degrees Celsius along the west and north coast and around 32 degrees Celsius in the mountains.



Staff Reporter

