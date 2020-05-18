May 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Coronavirus: 95 people booked overnight for breaking movement ban

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police carried out 4,457 checks on pedestrians and motorists from Sunday evening until Monday morning and booked 95 of them for violating the ban on movements.

During the same 12 hours, from 6pm until 6am, a total of 970 premises were inspected but none were booked.

In Nicosia, 29 people were booked, in Limassol 41, in Paphos 15 and in Famagusta five. Nobody was found to have violated the decree in Larnaca or the Morphou district.

Traffic police recorded an additional five people.

 



