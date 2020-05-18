May 18, 2020

Coronavirus: Bodies of Turkish Cypriots in London mosque

Care worker Sonya Kaygan, 26, died on April 17 after suffering from Covid-19, leaving behind a three-year-old daughter.

The bodies of 18 Turkish Cypriots including a 26-year-old care worker who died of Covid-19 lie in a mosque in Hackney, London after authorities in the north refused to repatriate them for burial, it was reported Monday.

According to the London Times, they had all requested to be buried in their homeland.

One of them, Sonya Kaygan, 26, contracted the virus while she was working at the Elizabeth Lodge care home in Enfield.

Kaygan died on April 17 after suffering from Covid-19, leaving behind a three-year-old daughter.

 



