Coronavirus: EU ministers meet over tourism plans

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides on Monday presented Cyprus’ strategy to restart its tourism industry during a teleconference with nine of his EU counterparts, saying the island’s plans, which he did not publicly reveal, were based on the positive epidemiological picture that was emerging.

Cyprus has recorded just over 900 coronavirus cases and fewer than 20 deaths directly from Covid-19, and for the past two weeks, the number of new cases has been in single digits, leading to a relaxation in restrictions and talk of restarting tourism in the third phase of reopening, which is slated to begin from June 9.

This does not however mean that airports will reopen immediately after that. The EU has left member states to reopen their borders at their own pace, given their differing epidemiological profiles.

On Monday, ten of the bloc’s foreign ministers met via teleconference to discuss the issues. Christodoulides later told CNA that he had presented Cyprus’ strategy as they have been drawn up based on the current scientific data.

“We have developed a strategy and some ideas in relation to the opening of airports and the resumption of the tourism industry, taking advantage of the positive epidemiological data,” he said.

“It is important to maintain a positive epidemiological picture both within the country and also for attracting tourists,” he added.

One of the suggestions being mooted is that tourism-driven countries with similar epidemiological profiles such as Cyprus, Greece and Israel, send holidaymakers to each other’s countries.

Monday’s teleconference was organised by Germany. Participating countries also included Greece, Bulgaria, Malta, Spain, Croatia, Italy, Portugal and Slovenia.

Germany’s foreign minister, Heiko Maas, said afterwards Germany was hoping to replace a travel warning that is in place for all touristic trips abroad until June 15 with softer guidelines, but warned there would be no quick return to holidays as usual.

“June 15 is not the starting date for taking holidays – June 15 is the date when we need to make a decision on whether we will lift the global travel warning and we’re working on replacing this travel warning with travel guidelines,” Maas said.

Tourism-dependent Spain aims to reopen borders to visitors around the end of June, it said on Monday, while Hungary and Slovenia have agreed on a road map towards a gradual reopening of their border by June 1, they said on Monday.

A joint statement from the ten countries said free movement and travel throughout Europe was a fundamental part of the European system. They agreed that the best way to achieve gradual normalisation of cross-border travel was to take steps that were gradually coordinated and agreed between EU member states.

“Therefore, we must be in constant coordination regarding the conditions for lifting restrictions, and quarantine rules and on the restoration of transportation services. In this context, it is also important that we work to reach an understanding on health standards and procedures,” the statement added.

“Although the current situation regarding the Covid-19 pandemic continues to vary from country to country, it is our common goal to coordinate the rapprochement between European partners as coherently as possible in order to restore free movement and safe travel in the near future,” it concluded.





