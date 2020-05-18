Coronavirus: Heatwave will help slow down virus

The heatwave is an ally against the coronavirus, a government epidemiology adviser said on Monday since high temperatures help slow down the spread of the virus.

Member of the committee of experts on coronavirus and professor at the University of Nicosia Medical School, Dr Petros Karayiannis said that in the coming days the numbers of new cases may be very few and sporadic.

The professor also said that the heatwave currently observed is “an ally” against the coronavirus.

“I believe the heatwave is on our side,” he told the Cyprus News Agency.

He explained that due to the high temperatures, when people with coronavirus sneeze, the droplets dry out very fast and the virus is inactivated.

Karayiannis said that the hot surfaces do not help the virus or its spread because people are now in open air spaces.

He said there have been encouraging results in the US where temperatures are rising indicating that the virus is less contagious.

“Maybe it’s the weather, maybe it’s the virus itself, it’s something we’ll see along the way,” he said.

Karayiannis also said that very few cases are expected this week.

“We might not have other cases,” he said.

He added that the number of samples taken daily is much bigger compared to other European countries. “I believe that the way we operate is capable of detecting sporadic cases while other countries, such as Greece, do not take them into account.”

Karayiannis also said that the Cypriot society is ready for the second phase of relaxation of measures on May 21 when all restrictions on movement will be lifted.

“After the first easing of measures that almost 60,000 people went back to work so far, not a single case has been found among those employees so far,” he said.

It seems there will be no problem for the introduction of the third phase of relaxations either, he said.

Karayiannis also clarified that tourists will most probably not be allowed to enter the country as soon as airports open. There is currently a ban on commercial flights, except for repatriation, until May 28. The government is expected to extend that until June 9.

According to the professor, passenger arrivals will most probably be at a later stage because preparations must take place first when airports open such as decisions on passengers from which countries will be let in, if there are going to be intergovernmental agreements or if there will be a collective decision by the EU.

He said he believes tourists will mainly arrive in July whereas in June there might be arrivals from counties that have the same epidemiological situation as Cyprus such as Greece and Israel.

Karayiannis also called on members of the public to make sure when they go to the beach to keep all protective measures. “We must keep our distances both while in the sea and on the beach,” he said.

People may currently go to the beach only for swimming. They will be allowed to go to the beach for sunbathing and other activities from June 1.

On that date, ports and activities therein may take place, except as regards people disembarking from cruise ships. Museums, libraries and archaeological sites can reopen as well as betting shops.





