May 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Huge majority support scientists more than the government

By Nick Theodoulou
A recent poll found that 77 per cent of the people trust scientists over the government, which scraped only 9 per cent of the vote.

The poll, published by daily Politis last week, found that 79 per cent of respondents said they agreed with the government measures against the spread of coronavirus.

The same poll found that only 4 per cent were dissatisfied with the way the scientific advisory committee has carried out its duties.

The poll was conducted between May 13-14 and had 2155 respondents.

On a more positive note, 52 per cent said that the health system was ready for the pandemic, while 42 per cent said it was not.

As for the schools reopening however, public opinion opposed government measures with 52 per cent saying they disagreed with the policy.

Delving deeper into the education sector, 40 per cent (the largest bloc) said they thought teachers were opposed to going back to school because they do not want to work.

Only 28 per cent said they thought teachers were primarily acting out of a concern for the safety of students, and 18 per cent due to technological limitations.

On another topic which proved divisive, 63 per cent agreed with cameras being used in classrooms to assist distance learning.

This rose to 70 per cent among those aged 55 and above.

The sentiment is supported by last week’s poll, which found that 55 per cent were not that satisfied or indeed satisfied at all by the performance of civil servants.

 

 



