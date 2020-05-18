May 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: kindergartens to remain closed as long as restrictions in place

By Annette Chrysostomou00
File photo: A Pasydy kindergarten in Nicosia (Photo: pasydy.org)

The suspension of state kindergartens and nurseries will continue as long as restrictive measures remain in force, the ministry of labour announced on Monday.

The suspension will apply to state-run nursery schools and all private nurseries.

Primary and secondary public schools are scheduled to open on Thursday amid complaints by parents of teachers, many of whom believe the move is premature and schools should remain closed until September.



