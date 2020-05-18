May 18, 2020

Coronavirus: police fine 49 for sunbathing, four arrested in Limassol incident

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Sunbathing on Sunday (Christos Theodorides)

With temperatures topping 42.5C and an orange weather warning issued by the met office on Sunday afternoon, many people all over Cyprus turned to the beach to seek respite from the scorching heat.

The measures in place allow for people to go swimming only in groups of two. They are also not allowed to visit beaches outside their own district, apart, of course, from Nicosia residents who are free to go swimming at sea wherever they prefer.

Organised beaches are not due to be open until at least June 9, so no sunbeds, umbrellas or facilities are on offer yet.

On Sunday, police fined 49 beachgoers for breaking the ‘swimming only’ decree.

Out of the 49 people fined, 37 were in Limassol, five in Paphos, three in Larnaca and four in the Famagusta district.

Police drew fire after a video circulating on social media showed them using what many called “excessive force” during an incident at a beach in Limassol that led to arrest of four people.

The incident took place on Sunday at around 4pm when the police received information that two people were sunbathing at the beach near the Limassol zoo.

When police officers arrived at the scene, the two people immediately rushed into the sea and started provoking them, they said. In the meantime, two other people started insulting the officers on the beach.

Reinforcements arrived and the four people were handcuffed and taken to the closest police station for further questioning.

Aside from breaking the decree forbidding sunbathing, they are now also facing charges of resisting arrest and obstructing police in the line of duty.



