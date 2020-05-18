Coronavirus: President says govt will not budge on loan scheme

President Nicos Anastasiades told opposition leaders on Monday that the government will not be making further changes to a state-backed borrowing scheme to help businesses and urged them not to make amendments themselves.

Anastasiades on Monday met with party leaders to discuss the scheme, which has been hit by delays as opposition parties continue to make demands.

“The president has said that the government has submitted its final proposal to parliament and asked for no further amendments that either alter the character, the philosophy of the scheme, or render it completely unenforceable,” Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides said afterwards.

The minister said the House finance committee will convene in the afternoon to discuss the scheme anew “and we hope we eventually have a conclusion according to the president’s suggestions.”

During the meeting at the presidential palace, Petrides made an extensive presentation of the country’s economic state of affairs.

“So far there have been more than 57 measures to support the economy with a total fiscal cost in excess of €1.2bn-€1.3bn,” Petrides said.

The minister warned parties that the state’s resources were not inexhaustible, and they should not be making promises that could not be met or risk throwing the economy off course.

Petrides said the business world was expecting the scheme, adding that the debate should stop and have it approved.

Parties have made numerous proposals and amendments to the bill, which the government disagrees with.

One of the main obstacles is Diko’s insistence to have the auditor-general oversee the loan process. The government opposes this, arguing that it is already under his remit to scrutinize state monies.

In an interview with Politis on Sunday, Anastasiades said the auditor has every right to scrutinize state expenditure, including the guarantees afforded by the government for loans to businesses.

“But to sit on a committee and decide on the loans essentially replaces the executive and becomes part of the decisions,” Anastasiasiades said.

The president stressed that he was not refusing the audit but to jointly decide with the auditor-general.

“In no other country, and I emphasise this, are there similar claims or participation.”





