May 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: tests begin on all students in schools where positive cases found

By Annette Chrysostomou00

All final year students as well as staff at the Apostolos Varnavas lyceum are being tested for the coronavirus on Monday.

According to the school’s parents association, the decision was taken after consultation with the education ministry on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday the association had called on parents to keep their children home from school until they had all been tested.

On Saturday a cleaner who had been working all week at the school tested positive for the virus.

Only some of one of the two groups of third year students have already been tested, while both groups came into contact with the cleaner.

All pupils have been told to arrive with gloves and masks and keep their distance from others.

In addition, sampling of 20,000 students and staff at schools continues, with priority given to schools where positive cases have been reported.

The programme will continue during the following days, the education ministry announced.

Taking into account the fact that two positive cases were detected in students of the Aradippou lyceum and the fact that the town has already been identified as a hot spot for the virus, all students school age in the area will be tested.

Tests also began on Monday of 10,000 people working in sectors that will be allowed to re-open on Thursday. A total of 2,500 people working as hairdressers, barbers, beauticians and tattoo artists will be tested as well 7,500 people working in bars and restaurants.



Related posts

Arrest after man suspected of torturing fox

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: 95 people booked overnight for breaking movement ban

Annette Chrysostomou

Red alert for forest fires, yellow alert for extremely high temperatures

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: With excavations for Missing on hold, CMP reviews old cases

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Free at last: Haircut, beard trim and a drink

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: Two new cases (Updated)

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign