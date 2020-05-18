Eight rules for maintaining proper nutrition during quarantine

Many people ask why should they have to eat healthily with the ongoing pandemic? Shouldn’t we just wait it out at home? These are all good questions. But, there is one key point you are missing, and that is your immune system. Until we get a vaccine, the immune system will be the only thing we have that can aid us with the coronavirus.

It’s our one and only multi-purpose defence mechanism that can protect the body from invading organisms, viruses, germs and bacteria. If your eating habits are off the rails, your immune system will be in bad shape. This is an excellent topic to write a food essay example. The food you eat is one of the primary components of getting the immune system back on track.

8 Tips for Managing Your Nutrition in Quarantine

Excellent nutrition is vital for a healthy body. But to eat healthily in difficult times like these, you need to know how to use every opportunity you can get. Despite the limited access to foods in stores, there are still healthy food choices you can go for.

Here are all the handy tips that can help you pick the healthiest food options. Besides, if you are looking for food essay topics for your assignment, you can use these tips as an inspiration to get some work done.

1. Start With the Right Ingredients

According to Forbes, most people will be opting for canned goods. These look like the best possible option when stocking up on food. However, canned products have the lowest nutritional value.

What you want to do instead is choose natural products in season, suggests WHO. Go to the farmer’s market and buy produce in bulk that lasts longer, like potatoes, onions, bananas, apples, etc. They are more affordable, and you can freeze them, and won’t have to waste them. If you have a food essay coming up, products in season can be an excellent food essay topic to talk about. You can use the frozen fruit section as an example of a better food choice than canned goods.

2. Include Plenty of Protein in Meals

Protein is a vital component for keeping the immune system on track. The good thing is, you can get it from both plant and animal sources. Meat is packed with protein, but so are beans, lentils, quinoa, peanuts, etc.

Preferred daily amount for adults – 0.83g of protein per 1kg of body weight (ex. For a 70kg adult, it is good to get a 58g of protein a day.)

Preferred daily amount for kids – 1.5g of protein per 1kg of body weight (ex. For an 18.2kg child, it will need around 18g of protein a day.)

3. Pick Whole Grains Instead of the Refined Ones

To eat healthily, you need all the minerals, fibres, and vitamins you can get. Unfortunately, that’s not what refined grains contain. Due to over-processing, refined grains will lose the majority of the structure that makes up the grain, leaving the product devoid of nutrients. While whole grains maintain their structure, keep the nutrients, and provide the body with energy. As a result, they can keep you fed for much longer.

4. Set Up an Eating Plan

It’s super easy to overeat in quarantine. You will be sitting at home all day thinking about what’s in the pantry. To prevent yourself and your family from binge eating, it’s best to set up an eating plan that everyone can enjoy.

The key to making it work is to list strong meal options that will keep everyone fed for longer. That includes meals with protein, fruits, veggies, etc. The more colorful the plate is, the easier it will be to inspire the family to eat healthily.

5. Don’t Forget Vitamin D

To answer the question, why is it good to eat healthily, you first need to think about vitamin D. Without it, your body will be unable to absorb the calcium responsible for healthy bone growth.

The quarantine can be a serious issue when trying to get enough vitamin D. But, even though you are in self-isolation, that doesn’t mean you should completely avoid this vitamin. If you can’t get out, you may want to take plenty of foods that contain it, such as:

Fatty fish

Egg yolks

Cheese

Dairy

Also, you can add a supplement to your diet. Plenty such supplements are packed with vitamin D. You can also use supplements for food topics for essays. There is so much material to cover, and it will definitely come in handy for your essay.

6. Go Easy on the Coffee

If you don’t exercise like you used to, you shouldn’t pick caffeine. You will be spending less energy at home and will have trouble sleeping. To avoid this problem, drink tea and water regularly. This will keep the system hydrated and distract the mind from cravings.

7. Watch the Sugar Consumption

Cravings will be a serious problem in quarantine. But, if you want your immune system to work at full speed, you have to limit the unhealthy sugars, advises WHO. Replace the cookies and random snacks with dried fruits, fresh produce, or desserts with a limited amount of sugar.

8. Skip the Alcohol for the Time Being

Alcohol will hinder the liver functions and interfere with certain drugs. The more you drink, the more you are going to reduce the potency of the medications you take. With the ongoing pandemic, it’s crucial to avoid any alcohol if you want your liver to work properly.

Conclusion

Paying attention to proper nutrition in the quarantine may seem like an impossible task. But it’s a lot easier than you think. Now that you know a few handy tips, you can use them to strengthen your immune system and keep the natural defence system working at full steam.





